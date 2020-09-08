BRPD investigating shooting near Fairmont Street that left one injured

BRPD investigating shooting near Fairmont Street that left one injured
Crime Stoppers (Source: File photo)
By WAFB Staff | September 8, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 7:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting near Fairmont Street that happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

A spokesperson for the police department says officers responded to the 1600 block of Fairmont Street around 2:55 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital from Fairmont Street but officials say the shooting possibly happened at another location.

RELATED: BRPD asking for public’s help as officers investigate 4 shootings during Labor Day weekend

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about any the shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Details remain limited at this time. WAFB will update this story when more information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.