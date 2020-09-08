BRPD investigating shooting near Fairmont Street that left one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting near Fairmont Street that happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
A spokesperson for the police department says officers responded to the 1600 block of Fairmont Street around 2:55 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital from Fairmont Street but officials say the shooting possibly happened at another location.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about any the shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Details remain limited at this time. WAFB will update this story when more information becomes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.