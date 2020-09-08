Barn Hill Preserve names baby giraffe T’Challa after ‘Black Panther’ character

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Staff members at the wildlife sanctuary Barn Hill Preserve are caring for a new baby giraffe and have given him the name of “T’Challla.”
T’Challa was the name of actor Chadwick Boseman’s character in the hit 2018 comic book movie “Black Panther”.
Boseman died Aug. 28 from colon cancer at the age of 43. In the days and weeks following his death, the world has responded with tributes for the actor.
Gabe Ligon, who owns the wildlife sanctuary, says T’Challa’s mother would not feed him after he was born and is now under the care of Barn Hill Preserve staff members.
T’Challa is fed with a bottle four times a day and Ligon says you can help staff members feed the calf by booking a giraffe nursery bottle-feeding experience.
Proceeds from the giraffe nursery bookings help fund T’Challa’s care and Barn Hill Preserve’s conservation project, according to Ligon.
Click here to find out how to book a giraffe nursery experience.
