Large crowd, no masks at Pontchatoula concert Labor Day weekend

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Video has surfaced of a large gathering of people at a concert over Labor Day weekend at the Prop Stop in Pontchatoula.
WAFB has reached out to the Prop Stop for comment, but have not heard back.
Governor John Bel Edwards has repeatedly warned Louisiana to not let their guard down this holiday weekend as the state looks to move into Phase III of reopening.
The concern is if people don’t heed the governor’s warning there could see another big surge like after Memorial Day weekend. The state has been in Phase II since June.
“When people let their guard down, there was too much activity, too few people wearing masks, too few people being socially distant, too many people were interacting with others even if they felt ill. Those are the things we just can not have,” Edwards said.
The State Fire Marshal said they have not yet received complaints about the event, but that they are now aware of the video.
