Kamara disputes missing practice as part of contract holdout

“I don’t think that it’s anything that we should look at as overwhelming. I talk to Alvin all the time. It’s a blessing to be in this business. It’s a blessing on both sides, for the team to be able to negotiate a long-term deal with a player the caliber of Alvin Kamara. To have someone in the building like that, and then you understand that it’s a blessing for Alvin to have a team that wants you and so I think it’s a great thing and hopefully we get the numbers and years all figured out but that match is set and will be, those two will be intertwined for a long time,” said Terron Armstead.