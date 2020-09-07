FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cool front could arrive next weekend along with showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -It was a dry Labor Day weekend for the majority of the WAFB region.
While it was certainly hot through the 3-day weekend, the humidity was uncharacteristically low for Sunday and Monday, making for nice evenings. Just don’t get accustomed to it as the humidity will be slowly returning through the work week.
The Storm Team is also calling for a slow return of afternoon rains too.
Tuesday morning begins under mostly-clear skies with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s for metro Baton Rouge. Tuesday’s high will be in the low 90s with the increased humidity pushing the afternoon ‘feels like’ temperatures back to near 100. In addition, add in a 20% chance of afternoon t-showers.
Last week’s hope for a significant cool front arriving around mid-week has evaporated. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Set rain chances at 20% to 30% for all three days.
A weak cool front could arrive during the upcoming weekend but even that is not a sure thing just yet. However, the pattern does look more unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for both Saturday and Sunday along with highs around 90 to the lower 90s for both days.
The local weather looks to remain unsettled into the first half of next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the extended outlook from Monday through Thursday. The one bit of good news is that next week could come with a string of days with highs in the 80s instead of the 90s.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic Basin remains very active. Tropical Depression (TD) #17 was upgraded to Tropical Storm (TS) Paulette at 10 a.m. on Monday morning and TD. #18 was upgraded to TS Rene at 4 p.m. on Monday. This is the second time this hurricane season with two storms being named on the same day – remember Laura and Marco?
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also tracking two additional areas for potential development within the next three to five days: one area in the western Atlantic southwest of Bermuda (given a 30% chance over the next five days) and a vigorous-looking tropical wave about to move off the coast of Africa into the eastern tropical Atlantic (already posted with a 50% chance for tropical development). Fortunately, neither the tropical storms nor the highlighted areas appear to be potential threats for the Gulf of Mexico region.
As a reminder, this week marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season, with the historical statistics marking Sept. 10 as the most active day.
