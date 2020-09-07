FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cool front could arrive next weekend along with showers

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also tracking two additional areas for potential development within the next three to five days: one area in the western Atlantic southwest of Bermuda (given a 30% chance over the next five days) and a vigorous-looking tropical wave about to move off the coast of Africa into the eastern tropical Atlantic (already posted with a 50% chance for tropical development). Fortunately, neither the tropical storms nor the highlighted areas appear to be potential threats for the Gulf of Mexico region.