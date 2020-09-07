FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lots of sunshine for Labor Day; rain chances increase slightly during the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is a quiet morning throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi this Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. There is nothing on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures are “a bit” cooler than they’ve been in a while.
We’re starting out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s for a change, and our forecast today calls for highs back in the mid 90°, under sunny skies, but with somewhat lower humidity, your outdoor plans should be rather pleasant this afternoon.
Overnight, mostly clear and mild, a low of 72°; tomorrow, partly cloudy skies and we’ll add a few showers to the weather mix, but only a 30% coverage, a high Tuesday of 93°.
