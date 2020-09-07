BRPD: 14-year-old injured in shooting near Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of N 47th Street, near Gus Young Avenue, that injured a 14-year-old girl, according to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.
Paul says officers responded to the scene around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7. The police chief says the teenager sustained gunshot injuries while she was in her bedroom.
Officials say she was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries
Paul says the case remains under investigation.
