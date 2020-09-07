BRPD asking for public’s help as officers investigate 4 shootings during Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are investigating four shootings that left three people dead and three people injured during the Labor Day weekend.
Police began investigating the first shooting on the morning of Friday, Sept. 4 after the body of Pauliqua Evans, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Tiger Plaza apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue.
The second shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of South Flannery Road when someone in a car opened fire on another car. Investigators say 3-year-old Ibrie Combs was killed in the crossfire.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement Friday night calling Combs’ death “absolutely unacceptable.”
“The Baton Rouge Police Department will thoroughly investigate this case and get justice for the family and loved ones. The community has to honor this child’s life. If you know who did this, please contact the authorities immediately,” Broome said.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul also called the shooting that claimed Combs’ life a “shameless act of violence.”
“Baton Rouge this has to stop!!! A baby was killed due to senseless gun violence in our city, and yes, we are angry!!! We are brokenhearted along with the family of Ibrie,” Paul said.
Jason Johnson, 44, of Baton Rouge, was killed in the city’s third shooting of the Labor Day weekend around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 1900 block of Choctaw Drive. Two other men were also shot and were taken to the hospital.
Investigators say the fourth shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7. in the 1500 block of N 47th Street, near Gus Young Avenue. A 14-year-old girl was injured in the shooting, according to Paul.
As of news time, police say they do not have any suspects or motives in either of the four shootings.
Anyone with any information about any of the four shootings is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
