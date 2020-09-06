Saints sign 15 players to practice squad

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have signed 15 players to their practice squad the team announced on Sunday, Sept. 6. The maximum a team can have for the 2020 season is 16.
The practice squad features three veterans in linebacker Anthony Chickillo, defensive lineman Margus Hunt, and wide receiver Bennie Fowler III of the 15 players signed.
In addition offensive lineman John Leglue was the only player who did not spend time with the team in the preseason. Leglue had previously been with the Saints, mostly on their practice squad last season.
Here’s the full list:
- LB Joe Bachie
- LB Anthony Chickillo
- LB Andrew Dowell
- WR Bennie Fowler III
- TE Garrett Griffin
- CB Kemon Hall
- WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey
- DL Margus Hunt
- WR Juwan Johnson
- RB Tony Jones Jr.
- OL John Leglue
- TE Tommy Stevens
- OL Calvin Throckmorton
- OL Cameron Tom
- DB Keith Washington Jr.
