Rescue Alliance setting up a pet food giveaway in Cameron Parish

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Rescue Alliance along with the Humane Society of Louisiana has scheduled a pet food giveaway in Cameron Parish for Monday, September 7, from 2 p.m. - 4 pm.
The pet food-giveaway will be at Grand Lake High School, 1039 Highway 384 in Lake Charles. The school has permitted the Rescue Alliance to set up their food giveaway in the parking lot, and they are in communication with Cameron Sheriff Ronnie Johnson, who welcomes our help.
The Rescue Alliance is asking for pet supply donations as they continue to aid and assist in animal operations in Hurricane Laura affected areas.
- Dog Food
- Cat food
- Leashes
- Collars
- Cat litter
- Food and water bowls
Donations can be dropped off at:
- Agape Baptist Church, 25353 S. Walker Road, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive (during regular business hours)
- Petsmart of Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Avenue (during regular business hours)
Individuals can also help by purchasing items on their Amazon wish list or by making a monetary donation.
