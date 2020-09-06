Lou Brock, an SU baseball legend & MLB Hall of Famer, passes away

FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, taking part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis.
By WAFB Staff | September 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 7:14 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Lou Brock, who helped lead the Southern University baseball team to a championship and later assisted the St. Louis Cardinals in winning two titles, has died. He was 81.

The Jags won the NAIA baseball championship during Brock’s junior year.

In the majors, Brock was one of baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers. He won world titles with the Cardinals in 1964 and 1967. He was a six-time All-Star.

He finished his MLB career with 3,023 career hits and 938 stolen bases. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

Brock lost a leg to diabetes in recent years and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

