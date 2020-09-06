Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Jade Drive.
Officials say they received a call that a man had left his home in Plaquemine with a gun and was “not in a good mental state.”
When deputies arrived on scene and located the man, he tried to take off and led them on a slow speed chase, police say.
A citizen then tried to block the road and the man shot at the citizen and then started shooting at deputies.
Deputies then shot back and the suspect was hit and is now being airlifted to a local hospital.
Louisiana State Police is taking over the investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.