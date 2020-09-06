FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather models no longer agree on mid week cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area will enjoy less humid air for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend. Humidity levels will range in the acceptable category meaning feels like temperatures will stay fairly close to the actual air temperature.
This reprieve from the end of summer feel won’t last long as humidity levels will increase Tuesday into mid week. The drier air will also translate to no rain through Labor Day Monday. That means no soggy burgers for your Labor Day grilling plans.
Our much anticipated mid week cold front could be in jeopardy. The overnight runs of our weather models once again showed major shifts on possible outcomes.
We simply haven’t seen enough run to run consistency to get a good handle on what might transpire. For now the models and even ensembles are split showing no frontal passage or a complete frontal passage. f we see a frontal passage it would likely occur sometime late Thursday or early Friday.
Drier, cooler, and less humid air would work in on the backside of the front. The temperature change won’t be extreme, but should be noticeable. If the front does not pass through the area, then we can expect a continuation of warm to hot temperatures, humid conditions, and isolated to scattered daily rain chances.
All eyes will be on the early afternoon weather model runs. For now the 10-day forecast shows a blended forecast with slightly cooler temperatures, but also keeping some showers and storms in the forecast.
The tropics remain active with what appears to be two forming tropical disturbances. Two other tropical waves close to home show no immediate signs of development. The two broad areas of low pressure in the Eastern Atlantic could be on the verge of becoming our next 2 named systems (Paulette & Rene). Formation of tropical depressions could come in the next few days.
