FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mid-week cold front no longer expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Unfortunately, the much anticipated mid and end of week cool down appears to be in jeopardy.
Long range weather models continue to trend towards no cold front for South Louisiana.
Labor Day will be dry and less humid. That means outdoor activities are a go. Just make sure to have some water as temperatures will be hot maxing out in the low to mid 90s.
Humidity will be returning in increments beginning Tuesday. By Thursday, the humidity will be back to late summer norms.
We were hoping to see a cold front arrive later this week. That no longer looks to be the case. Today long range weather models have continued to show no frontal passage or a very weakened front moving into the area by next weekend.
Since a front is no longer expected, the extended forecast remains hot and humid for mid September standards. We’ll have to keep the rain gear handy as well as rain chances will stay generally in the scattered category beginning Tuesday and continuing right through next weekend.
In the tropics we are continuing to track four separate features. The two closest to the U.S. still do not appear to be well organized and aren’t moving into favorable environments.
That is a different story out in the Central and Eastern Atlantic where environmental conditions are favorable for development. It is there that we find Invest 92-L and Invest 93-L. Both appear headed for named storm status in the next few days.
It will be a race to see which one can become Paulette and which will settle for Rene. Right now model forecasts show a general trend for keeping both systems out to sea in the Central Atlantic.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.