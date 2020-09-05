43-year-old man killed in single car crash

ROUGON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a single car crash that claimed the life of a 43-year-old man on Saturday, Sept. 5.
According to LSP the crash occurred just around 12:30 p.m. on LA Highway 416 east of LA Highway 983 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Brad Patin, 43, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy. 416 in a GMC Sierra, and the GMC exited the roadway to the right and struck a tree. After striking the tree, the GMC overturned.
Officials state that Patin was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Patin for analysis.
