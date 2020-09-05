SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: September to Remember - Week 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana high school football is still weeks away but teams in Mississippi have already hit the gridiron for competition and there are a few schools in the Bayou State that play within MAIS.
Bowling Green beat Amite School Center, 50-0.
Wilkinson County Christian hung on to defeat Riverdale Academy, 24-22.
Eddie Bonine, executive director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) was on hand to talk about the October 8 start date for high school football games.
