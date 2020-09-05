Saints announce 53-man roster

Saints announce 53-man roster
The New Orleans Saints have cut their roster down to 53 players. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By WAFB Staff | September 5, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 5:48 PM

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have gotten down to their 53-man roster.

They announced the final 17 cuts on Saturday, September 5.

One of those still with the team is undrafted free agent Malcolm Roach of Baton Rouge who was a Madison Prep Charger. The defensive lineman who played at Texas will wear No. 76.

Check out the faces of the 53-man roster

The Saints will host the Bucs for their season-opener on Sunday, September 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.