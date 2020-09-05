Saints announce 53-man roster

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have gotten down to their 53-man roster.
They announced the final 17 cuts on Saturday, September 5.
One of those still with the team is undrafted free agent Malcolm Roach of Baton Rouge who was a Madison Prep Charger. The defensive lineman who played at Texas will wear No. 76.
The Saints will host the Bucs for their season-opener on Sunday, September 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.
