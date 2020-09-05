FULL TRANSCRIPT: Dr. Deborah Birx discusses vaccines, Louisiana Labor Day celebrations during pandemic

What we want to really carry into labor day is to really ask everyone to please be really observant of the key elements. And, one of them that we’re always worrying about is backyard parties. I know, [the] people we know we think couldn’t possibly have COVID. But, the people we know have been exposed and potentially have COVID. And, so, we really have to ensure that we stay six feet apart and we socially distance even with your family and your friends. Really this weekend is critical. Much progress has been made in Louisiana, and it can continue, but it’s on each and every one of us.