FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very hot Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for a large portion of the local area this afternoon. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90°s with feels like temperatures peaking around 108° in areas included in the Heat Advisory.
It will be plenty hot in areas outside of the advisory too, so take heat related precautions especially if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time today.
Afternoon highs and feels like temperatures will decrease a couple of degrees Sunday and Labor Day Monday as a weak cold front passes tonight. As a result, a Heat Advisory is not anticipated to close out the holiday weekend.
Don’t expect much rain over the extended holiday. Rain chances will be highest today at just 30% as the front passes. A better opportunity for rain will come as a stronger cold front pushes into the area by mid week.
The front is forecast to slowly work through Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances both days will be around 60%.
This cold front will deliver a nice change in temperatures and humidity levels. Don’t expect a huge change, but it will be noticeable with highs in the mid 80°s and lows in the mid and upper 60°s to close out the week.
We may take rain chances completely out of the forecast Friday through next Monday, but long range models continue to show a lack of run to run consistency, but appear headed towards a completely dry weather pattern.
We should say goodbye to Tropical Depression Omar later today as it gets absorbed by an approaching trough in the Northern Atlantic. Invest 91-L is also expected to dissipate in the next day or two out in the Central Atlantic.
Invest 92-L just to the NE of Invest 91-L is a far more impressive looking tropical wave. Invest 92-L is expected to become our next named storm (Paulette) sometime early next week.
Another strong tropical wave will be coming off Africa early next week and looks likely to become a tropical depression or storm in the far Eastern Atlantic. It is still way too early to say where exactly these systems will potentially head. Right now, long range forecast models keep both over the open waters of the Atlantic so we will most certainly hope that stays the case.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.