FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Labor Day, mid-week cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Some noticeable weather changes are on the horizon, but we first have to get through a hot Labor Day.
Afternoon highs Sunday and Labor Day Monday will reach the mid 90s. A weak cold front that pushed through the area Saturday night will help to keep humidity levels a touch lower and temperatures a degree or two cooler than last week.
This weak front will also usher in drier air keeping rain chances pretty much near 0% over the next two days.
This is the first cold front in what will be a pair of cold fronts for the new week. Southerly flow (humidity) will be returning by Tuesday. As moisture builds, showers and t-storms will spark off Wednesday as our next stronger cold front approaches.
The front will slow down as it moves into Louisiana Thursday as the main storm system to the north gets cut-off from the main jet stream. The cold front should have just enough energy to push through South Louisiana before stalling near the coast.
Rain chances will be highest Wednesday and Thursday as the front moves through. Don’t break out the gumbo pot just yet.
While the temperature changes related with this cold front will be noticeable, afternoon highs and morning lows will only bring about a small taste of early fall. Don’t get me wrong, you’ll certainly be able to enjoy the cooler and more comfortable weather conditions as we close out the week.
Long range models are beginning to trend towards a completely dry end of week. But, until we see a bit more run to run consistency we’ll keep a small mention of rain in the extended outlook.
In the tropics we say goodbye to Omar in the Northern Atlantic. We are still tracking three separate tropical waves. The closest wave in the Eastern Caribbean will have a limited opportunity for development as it moves into a less favorable environment in the Western Caribbean.
A tropical wave in the far Eastern Atlantic is likely to become our next named storm Paulette. A well organized tropical wave is forecast to emerge off Africa late Sunday and could quickly gain tropical characteristics just off the coast of Africa potentially becoming Rene.
As of right now long range weather models keep both systems in the open waters of the Atlantic over the next several days.
