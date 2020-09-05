Amid outcry over coronavirus vaccines, White House coronavirus response official discusses timeline

“I want to make it clear to the American people how much America has led in the health of the world. That is more than a single organization,” said Birx. “Right now, all of these sites in Africa that are capable of doing these COVID test, it’s because of the investment the American people have made over the last two decades into Subsaharan Africa and around the world. It is those platforms that were there because of our prior investment that are being used right now to combat this particular pandemic in these countries.”