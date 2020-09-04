Save big on these 5 shopping categories this Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -It’s not too early to start shopping for holiday gifts. Labor Day weekend is an opportunity to get deep discounts on items you want or need right now.
Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot tells us the five big categories to score shopping deals on this weekend.
She starts with TV subscriptions.
“Good news, you’re going to find deals upwards of 50% off. Bad news, you might be doing some extra binge watching this fall,” said the shopping and trends expert.
Skirboll says call your cable provider to see what promos or deals they may have right now. It could be a good time to renegotiate your plan or cut the cord altogether.
“If you’ve been interested in signing up for Netflix or Hulu, now is the time. You’ll find deals as low at $8.99 a month, plus, in some cases, a free extra month,” she said.
Next up on the discounts lineup is genealogy services. These deals are great if you’re interested to learn more about your ancestry or DNA. They also may make cool gifts.
“Twenty-three and Me, for example, is offering a deal where if you buy one kit, you’re going to get a second kit for 20% off.”
Skirboll says patio furniture is the third major category to shop right now. She says check out Lowes and Home Depot or even browse online.
“Overstock is also offering up to 70% off. So, it’s a great time of year to buy patio furniture. And, again, with the warmer weather, you can still enjoy it for the next couple of months,” she said.
If you’re more interested in indoor furniture, get a bargain on a better’s night sleep. Mattress Firm has up to 50% off and Casper offers 15% off, plus some cash back through RetailMeNot.
“Mattresses are very expensive. So, Labor Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to buy them. The Better Sleep Council actually recommends you change your mattress every ten years. So, if you’re in the market, this is the time you’re going to find really deep deals.”
And finally… clothes.
“You are going to be hard-pressed to find any store who is not offering 40, 50, 60, 70 percent off on clothes.”
Many of your favorite apparel shops get ready for the fall season. Scoop up deals right now on clothes for next summer. American Eagle has up 50% off site-wide.
One of the only things Skirboll says to avoid shopping right now is electronics
“You really want to save your electronic purchases for November. That’s when we’re going to find those big shopping holidays, like Cash Back Day on November 5, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, so save your money if you’re looking to buy computers, tablets, headphones and TVs. In November, you’re going to find better deals.”
One of Skirboll’s favorite money saving tips is always look for free shipping when you shop online. That also includes scoring on free returns. Read the fine print so you know how and when you can send stuff back correctly.
