REPORT: Saints send ‘all-out blitz’ to try to sign Clowney

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are “sending an all-out blitz” to try to sign free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney ahead of their Sept. 13 opener, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero noted Clowney has “spoken multiple times to coach Sean Payton.”
CBS Sports reported New Orleans had not necessarily been on the forefront of the Clowney sweepstakes in months past, but the Saints have proven to be all in on attempting to capitalize on a short-term window for championship contention.
The former No. 1 overall draft pick has reportedly sought anywhere between $17-20 million annually in free agency but reports indicate the idea is to sign Clowney to a one-year “prove it” kind of deal reportedly worth $10 million.
If the reports are true, it’s just another indication that the Saints are all-in on 2020 with a “Super Bowl or bust” mindset. Clowney would be another piece to an already dynamic pass rush that currently consists of Cam Jordan, Sheldon Rankins, and Marcus Davenport.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.