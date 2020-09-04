4-year-old girl fatally shot on South Flannery Road, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A 4-year-old girl was fatally shot near South Flannery road Friday, Sept. 4, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The shooting was in the 500 block of South Flannery road near Darwin blvd. Police say a call came in around 9 p.m. about shots being fired and a possible robbery.
The girl was the only one shot however her father who was driving the car did suffer injuries after the car ran into a ditch, BRPD says.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul were on the scene.
BRPD is still searching for another car. The investigation remains ongoing.
