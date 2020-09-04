La. high school football coaches share their thoughts on the start to the season

“The whole thing for us was, ’How can we protect our school?’” said Oak Forest head coach Drew Misita. “We felt it was best to go by what our government was telling us. Obey those guidelines that the Department of Education put out. I believe we did the right thing. I believe we got some news the last day or so, freed us up, to play tonight. We needed more days of full pads. From a legal standpoint and me, as a coaching standpoint, it’s not safe to go play a game with one day of full pads.”