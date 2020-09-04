Friday, September 4: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, September 4, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 151,473 total cases - 828 new cases
- 4,872 total deaths - 14 new deaths
- 808 patients in hospitals - decrease of 43 patients
- 96 patients on ventilators - decrease of 32 patients
- 134,432 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
