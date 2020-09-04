FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cool front rolling in Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Labor Day weekend: it may be referred to as the unofficial end of summer but you won’t know it locally when you look at the 3-day temperature forecast.
The Storm Team is calling for highs in the low to mid 90s for all three days. A weak cool front will slowly sag southward through Louisiana on Friday night, reaching the I-10/12 corridor around sunrise on Saturday. That front will then creep slowly to the coast By Sunday morning.
Saturday daybreak temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for metro Baton Rouge with a patch or two of light fog in the area. Afternoon temperatures will combine with the local humidity to push the heat index into the 100 to 103 range for five to six hours or more for many WAFB communities.
Yet some WAFB neighborhoods will get a break from the heat on Saturday as the cool front will provide just enough instability to support a few afternoon t-showers. Those rains won’t be widespread (rain chances set at 30% for the capital area) and rain totals for those that do get a shower should be modest.
With the cool front expected to ease a little farther south on Sunday, rain chances will drop to around 10% for most of the WAFB area, although running a little higher along the coast. That southward jog in the front’s position should also allow for slightly drier air to slip into many WAFB parishes.
Morning lows on Sunday will drop into the low 70s across the northern half of the viewing area but the reduced humidity will have little effect on the afternoon temperatures. The front lingers in the region on Labor Day, prompting the Storm Team to nudge Monday afternoon rain chances back to around 30%.
After another morning start in low 70s for metro Baton Rouge, afternoon temperatures return to the low to mid 90s for that Monday afternoon BBQ.
Scattered, mainly-afternoon showers and t-storms return to the First Alert forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as we await another cool front on Thursday. Thursday’s front is expected to have a bit more momentum and should push through the area and move southward over the northern Gulf. While we do not expect a big fall-like cooling, this set-up should deliver some slightly cooler temperatures with afternoon highs in the 80s from Thursday through the following weekend.
The First Alert forecast is not rain-free following Thursday’s frontal passage but rain chances will be on the low side (20% to 30%) for Thursday, Friday and the weekend too.
In the tropics, we are on the verge of saying “Goodbye, Omar!” as the system succumbs to wind shear. However, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight four areas for potential development over the open Atlantic. The good news is that none of these will be a threat to the Gulf region anytime soon.
