FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot & humid through Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s all about the heat and humidity as we move into the Labor Day weekend. We won’t see significant day-day changes from now through Monday, but a few subtle differences will be experienced each day this weekend.
For instance, we bring back a slight chance for rain Saturday afternoon. Coverage won’t be extensive so plan on staying dry. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours Saturday.
Rain chances decrease once again Sunday and Monday to 20% or less. The heat will remain with highs in the mid 90°s today and Saturday. Highs look to settle in the low 90°s Sunday and Monday.
Feels like temperatures will peak between 100-105° each day. After Labor Day the local area will await the passage of a cold front.
The biggest question mark remains, will this cold front deliver a significant change in temperature? For now, it doesn’t look like we will be enjoying any early taste of Fall.
Afternoon highs and morning lows will only see a slight decrease as we end the week. Long range weather models continue to disagree on the evolution of the cold front and subsequent storm system.
The extended portion of our 10-Day forecast is low confidence.
The tropics remain active with 5 features being tracked. Two features, including Tropical Depression Omar, are in the Northern Atlantic and continue to pose no threat to land.
A series of tropical waves way out in the Eastern Atlantic have a mix of chances. The most notable system is a tropical wave located just east of Invest 91-L. This feature is likely to get nudged north as it overtakes Invest 91-L.
Once it gets some distance between these two waves development chances will be much better and currently stand on the high side 5 days out.
Yet another strong tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days and has already been given a medium chance of development.
