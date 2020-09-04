FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid, few showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we wrap up another week and look forward to the holiday weekend, our forecast will continue to include temperatures in the low to mid 90°s and only a few neighborhoods enjoying a bit of a shower!
Out-the-door on this Friday morning, we’re (once again) starting out in the upper 70°s – it feels like the lower 80°s – and no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
More sunshine throughout the day, perhaps a spotty shower and a high back in the mid 90°s, which means the heat index will push into triple-digit territory.
Overnight, partly cloudy and dry, a low of 76°.
Tomorrow and Sunday, anticipate limited wet weather, a few scattered showers possible (primarily Saturday) and highs staying in the mid 90°s!
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.