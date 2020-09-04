Baton Rouge District Judge Chip Moore returns home after battle with coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Baton Rouge District Judge Chip Moore returned home on Monday, Aug. 31 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus for nearly two months, according to a Facebook post from his family.
“I’m late in updating Chip’s healing,” Sheryl Moore said in a Facebook post. “He came home this past Monday, and I’m amazed at his progress! He continues to heal, and is getting stronger with each day! God does everything well and is in control. Thank you all for your continued prayers and support in his healing. It means so much to us all!”
Moore of the 19th Judicial District won re-election Wednesday, Aug. 12 after his final opponent left the race.
