Volunteers in Ascension Parish collecting donations for SWLA at Lamar Dixon

Volunteers will assemble there to receive donations and load them into trailers for transport to Lake Charles and southwest Louisiana. The immediate need is enclosed trailers. Owners who agree to lend their trailers must provide door and tongue locks for their trailers and be willing to leave them at Lamar Dixon while deliveries and routes are coordinated. Lamar Dixon supplies security and no issues were reported in previous efforts. Anyone willing to lend an enclosed trailer should call Volunteer Ascension at 225-644-7655, or President Cointment’s office at 225-450-1012.