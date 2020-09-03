Three arrested in multi-parish check-cashing scheme; two wanted

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people in connection with a counterfeit check-cashing scheme. Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying two other suspects.
The investigation began on Aug. 5 at a Pierre Part retail outlet. Detectives say a number of checks drawn on local businesses had been illegally produced and cashed as payroll checks at the business.
A number of suspects were identified. Deputies have located and arrested the following:
- Tricia Cortez, 32, of Zachary
- Anthony Vega, 36, of Walker
- Garrett Hopwood, 26, of Zachary
Warrants remain outstanding on:
- Sarah White, 34, of Baton Rouge
- Alvin Johnson, 36, of Baton Rouge
All face felony charges.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson and White are asked to contact the detective bureau at 985-526-1627.
