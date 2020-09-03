Three arrested in multi-parish check-cashing scheme; two wanted

Three arrested in multi-parish check-cashing scheme; two wanted
Deputies in Assumption Parish have arrest Tricia Cortez, Anthony Vega, and Garrett Hopwood in connection to counterfeit checks being cashed in Pierre Part. (Source: APSO)
By Mykal Vincent | September 3, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 12:56 PM

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people in connection with a counterfeit check-cashing scheme. Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying two other suspects.

The investigation began on Aug. 5 at a Pierre Part retail outlet. Detectives say a number of checks drawn on local businesses had been illegally produced and cashed as payroll checks at the business.

A number of suspects were identified. Deputies have located and arrested the following:

  • Tricia Cortez, 32, of Zachary
  • Anthony Vega, 36, of Walker
  • Garrett Hopwood, 26, of Zachary
Deputies in Assumption Parish have arrest Tricia Cortez, Anthony Vega, and Garrett Hopwood in connection to counterfeit checks being cashed in Pierre Part.
Deputies in Assumption Parish have arrest Tricia Cortez, Anthony Vega, and Garrett Hopwood in connection to counterfeit checks being cashed in Pierre Part. (Source: APSO)

Warrants remain outstanding on:

  • Sarah White, 34, of Baton Rouge
  • Alvin Johnson, 36, of Baton Rouge
Warrants have been issued for Sarah White and Alvin Johnson in connection to an investigation into counterfeit checks being cashed in Pierre Part.
Warrants have been issued for Sarah White and Alvin Johnson in connection to an investigation into counterfeit checks being cashed in Pierre Part. (Source: APSO)

All face felony charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson and White are asked to contact the detective bureau at 985-526-1627.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.