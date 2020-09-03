Sec. of State discusses Nov. 3 election plan as La. recovers from Hurricane Laura, continues to fight COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin spoke with WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell about his plan for the Nov. 3 and Dec. 5 elections.
Ardoin explained his office has the challenge of holding elections while the state recovers from Hurricane Laura and continues to fight COVID-19. WATCH the full interview with Ardoin in the video above.
The Sec. of State said he needs Louisiana residents to step up and volunteer to work the polls for election day.
“It’s a great way [for residents] to encourage people to vote, bring democracy to their fellow citizens, and earn a little bit of cash before the holidays,” Ardoin said.
For more information on how to sign up to be a poll worker on election day, click here.
