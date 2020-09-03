Pointe Coupee Parish School District cancels Friday classes for some schools

Pointe Coupee Parish School District announces closure of Livonia High due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
By Amanda Lindsley | September 3, 2020

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish School District has announced classes will be canceled on Friday, Sept. 4 for some schools in the parish.

The following schools are closed for both in-person and virtual learning: Livonia High School, Rosenwald Elementary School, and Valverda Elementary.

The school district did not announce why these schools would be closed.

