’People literally have nothing’ - Former LSU Tiger Washington driven to help Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger Jacory Washington is no stranger to working hard and not expecting much glory.
As a tight end from 2014-18, Washington caught just one pass for six yards and instead sacrificed his body to deliver bone-crushing blocks that allowed others to score touchdowns and grab headlines.
In the wake of Hurricane Laura, the Westlake native is again pouring his heart into an unselfish effort. Washington has been driving back and forth from Lake Charles to Houston, helping to feed and aid those displaced by this dreadful storm.
If you wish to help, you can donate on Cash App - $JacoryWashington.
