OLOL chosen as one of 51 sites nationwide to participate in convalescent plasma trial

”Our Lady of the Lake has cared for more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began and we remain committed to leading in best practices and rigorous scientific evaluation of therapies,” said Dr. Vince Cataldo, primary investigator for PassItOn at OLOL. “We’ve seen promising results with the use of convalescent plasma and this nationwide study will help definitively determine whether or not convalescent plasma is a proven therapy that can save lives.”