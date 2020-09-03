Local doctor discusses riding out Hurricane Laura at Memorial Hospital

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For hundreds of patients and the staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Hurricane Laura will be etched in their memory forever.
The necessity of having clean water and power comes into clear view after any storm, especially one the size of Laura. Being without either one of those for even as long as a day poses serious challenges for local healthcare providers.
Lake Charles Memorial shared the process it took to get more than 150 patients safely evacuated in the eleventh hour and the work it’s going to take bring them back.
A simple walk through the halls of Lake Charles Memorial shows that, for the most part, they were spared from from the wrath of Laura.
“Any natural disaster that impacts a community or healthcare system, there’s lessons to be learned.”
Lessons that have come two-fold for Dr. Gerald Bryant.
“I was here during Hurricane Rita, it was mass evacuations and very quick. We loaded them on buses and had no idea where they went. This time we knew where every patient was going.”
Bryant says the process to get nearly 160 patients out of the building safely was reliant on the hospitals level three trauma distinction.
“That asset really made a difference. It made a difference in how I felt how safe they were going to be in the process of transportation.”
Although the hospital isn’t fully back online just yet, Bryant remains hopeful in their ability to provide services and bring some evacuated patients back to the Lake area.
“I would anticipate by mid next week, we will have some level of inpatient clinical services. Also some level of OB services next week at our alternative or main campus.”
If you are searching for a loved one, you can contact the Louisiana Emergency Response Network at 225-756-3440 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
