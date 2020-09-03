Livingston Parish deputies investigating fatal shooting on Herman Simeon Road

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says his deputies are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Livingston.
Deputies were dispatched around 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 to the 28000 block of Herman Simeon Road to a reported shooting.
“LPSO detectives are currently on scene. I can confirm that one person has died. There is no current threat to anyone in and around the scene. We are still looking at the evidence to determine exactly what happened at that address earlier today,” Ard says.
The case remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.