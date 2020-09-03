Lamar Jackson, Tom Herman ‘hired’ and that cocky Foster Moreau - Colin Jeter recalls the many memorable moments of his LSU career

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Like most tight ends in recent seasons at LSU, Colin Jeter wasn’t thrown a ton of footballs.
Jeter made a total of 23 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns during his three-year career as a Tiger (2014-16), spending a large chunk of his playing time blocking for star running backs like Leonard Fournette. However, Jeter had no problem with that, cherishing every snap as a Tiger and living the dream of a young man lucky enough to charge out of the Tiger Stadium tunnel.
In an extensive interview, Jeter recalled the many memorable moments of his collegiate career - from the transition from Les Miles to Ed Orgeron, to the LSU defense stuffing Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, to his Tiger teammates thinking LSU had hired Tom Herman in the middle of a Thanksgiving affair against Texas A&M. Jeter also shared interesting thoughts and stories about former quarterback Danny Etling and fellow tight end Foster Moreau.
As early as this past spring, Jeter was still playing football, suiting up for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL before the pandemic shut the league down. These days, he’s living in Baton Rouge and working in outside sales for Champion Graphic Communications.
