Labor union group calls for LSU to suspend all in-person activities after spike of new COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just one day after LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced the university is reporting 137 new COVID-19 infections (bringing the total number of cases up to 366), one group is urging the school to essentially suspend all in-person activities.
The group released the following statement:
“United Campus Workers of Louisiana calls on the LSU Board of Supervisors to immediately halt face-to-face activities to stop the spread of Covid-19. A week into LSU’s regular semester, the University has reported 366 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Baton Rouge campus community and 20 students are quarantining on LSU’s main campus. As of Wednesday, September 2nd, the University has charged four student organizations with violating the university’s code of conduct as it relates to the coronavirus, and videos shared with local television station WAFB show wild parties held by LSU students with no masking or social distancing.”
The group is the United Campus Workers of Louisiana Labor Union; some teachers at LSU are members.
Most classes at LSU are currently being held virtually, but some students WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with say they’d like to see that change. Meanwhile, the school has said they’d be open to meeting with the group. The university released the following statement in response to the group’s request:
“We would be happy to meet with them to walk them through all the various factors we are keeping an eye on — number of positives being one. But that number by itself can’t be considered in isolation without understanding what’s behind it and the other factors we are tracking as well. There’s no one trigger that we are watching. There are multiple and it’s more akin to a temperature gauge.”
