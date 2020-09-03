Hot weather continues as hope for a cold front next week fades

Our hope for a significant cold front next week appears to be fading today. The latest run of the GFS model has now come in line with what the Euro was showing yesterday – no significant cold front for our area. Yesterday, the GFS was forecasting lows reaching the mid 50s by Thursday of next week, while today’s run is about 20 degrees warmer, showing lows in the low to mid 70s. At this point, I’ve removed any hint of a significant cool down from our 10-day forecast and without a front moving through, scattered showers and t-storms will remain possible through next week.