Hot weather continues as hope for a cold front next week fades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather for the next several days, resulting in a continuation of hot and fairly dry conditions. Rain chances will see a slight uptick by the weekend, but many of you could get through the Labor Day weekend without any rainfall.
Today’s Details
A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out by this afternoon, but rain chances will run less than 10% today, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Much like recent days, afternoon heat index values will peak in the 100°-105° range.
Labor Day Weekend
Friday stays mainly dry and we only see rain chances climb into the 20%-30% range from Saturday through Monday as a weak cold front sags into the region from the north. It will stay hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s, so be aware of the heat if heading outdoors to celebrate during the extended weekend.
Cold Front Next Week? Maybe Not.
Our hope for a significant cold front next week appears to be fading today. The latest run of the GFS model has now come in line with what the Euro was showing yesterday – no significant cold front for our area. Yesterday, the GFS was forecasting lows reaching the mid 50s by Thursday of next week, while today’s run is about 20 degrees warmer, showing lows in the low to mid 70s. At this point, I’ve removed any hint of a significant cool down from our 10-day forecast and without a front moving through, scattered showers and t-storms will remain possible through next week.
Tropics Still Cooking
Nana made landfall in Belize overnight as a minimal hurricane and is now quickly weakening over Central America. Omar is still hanging on as a tropical depression but is forecast to become a remnant low by Friday.
While we get ready to say goodbye to both of those systems, the deep tropics remain very active. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting 3 separate areas for potential development in the coming days, with one of those systems given development odds as high as 70%. The one bit of good news is that all of these systems are so far out in the tropics that we have plenty of time to watch them.
And while not highlighted by NHC yet, there are some indications we may need to keep an eye on the NW Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. That’s a low confidence forecast right now, but something worth watching here as we enter the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.