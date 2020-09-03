GoFundMe set up to help former LSU DL whose new home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - A former LSU defensive lineman who was actually on campus with now head coach Ed Orgeron 41 years ago needs help.
A teammate of Cecilia native Ramsey Dardar (No. 98) from the Charlie Mac and Jerry Stovall eras, Lyman White, says a GoFundMe account has been set up for Dardar, who lost his house in Lake Charles to Hurricane Laura the day after moving into it.
White now runs an organization called Professional Athletes Supporting Students (PASS).
Go to gofundme.com and search Ramsey Dardar to help if you can. The goal is to raise $2,500.
Also, be sure to check out passtheballnow.org for more information on the PASS organization.
