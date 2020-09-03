Fournette gone but Chark and Chaisson give LSU strong NFL presence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - Star running back Leonard Fournette may have moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but there’s still a very strong LSU presence in Jacksonville.
Brent Martineau of our CBS affiliate in Jacksonville shares his thought on those two remaining LSU Tigers, as the NFL season draws closer.
Former Tiger DJ Chark is beginning to emerge as one of the star wide receivers in the NFL, making 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Joining Chark with the Jaguars is rookie and former LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, who was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick.
Chaisson was vital to the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship squad of a season ago, being named a First Team All-SEC selection and chosen as the Defensive MVP of LSU’s 63-28 rout of Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal.
