FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain low heading into Labor Day weekend

Scattered, mainly-afternoon showers and t-storms are back for Tuesday (40% to 50%) and Wednesday (50% to 60%) ahead of a more substantial cool front potentially arriving on Thursday. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in terms of just how “cool” it will get with this September front, although the hopes for a huge change have all but evaporated. For now, the Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast is calling for morning starts in the upper 60s to around 70° from Thursday through the following weekend (Sept. 12-13) with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.