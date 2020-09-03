FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain low heading into Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday continued the run of hot and dry days and the First Alert Storm Team is not expecting much of a change for Friday. Friday sunrise temperatures for Baton Rouge will be in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies with some pockets of mainly-light fog. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s once again with heat index readings in the triple digits for a handful of hours.
The vast majority of the WAFB region will stay dry again although the First Alert forecast does include spotty afternoon showers: set Friday rain chances at 10% or less.
A weak cool front (technically a cold front) will sag southward through the state on Friday into Saturday and then stall along the coast. That front will provide just enough added instability to kick-off a few showers on Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, Saturday will be another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index rising above 100°. Set rain chances on Saturday at a modest 20% to 30% with no severe weather threat. Sunday looks a bit drier with only spotty showers for the afternoon but afternoon highs again in the low to mid 90s.
We will close the three-day Labor Day weekend with highs once again in the low to mid 90s for Monday. Nudge the rain chances for Monday afternoon back up to 30%. Any showers or rumbles of thunder that do develop on Monday afternoon shouldn’t last long and are not expected to be severe, so keep your BBQ plans intact. Just remember to play it safe whether with family or friends in these strange COVID days.
Scattered, mainly-afternoon showers and t-storms are back for Tuesday (40% to 50%) and Wednesday (50% to 60%) ahead of a more substantial cool front potentially arriving on Thursday. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in terms of just how “cool” it will get with this September front, although the hopes for a huge change have all but evaporated. For now, the Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast is calling for morning starts in the upper 60s to around 70° from Thursday through the following weekend (Sept. 12-13) with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
While we can debate whether those are “cool” temperatures (they are not!), they will still be a welcomed change from our current run of afternoons in the low to mid 90s.
The tropics continue to boil. T.D. Omar continues to fight-off wind shear and now it looks like it may maintain its tropical characteristics for another day. Regardless of what becomes of Omar, it is no threat to land.
Nana made landfall in Belize at around 1 a.m. CDT Thursday as a hurricane. Moving inland, the mountains of Central America have been disrupting Nana’s circulation and the system was downgraded to a depression at 4 p.m. While Nana is on a path to cross Central America. ‘she’ is expected to lose ‘her’ tropical signature before reaching the Eastern Pacific.
In the tropical Atlantic, the NHC is highlighting three areas of action, including Invest 99L. While they need to be monitored through the upcoming holiday weekend, all three are too far east for any concern over the next 5 days or more.
