FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat, humidity this afternoon

By Diane Deaton | September 3, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 5:11 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not quite as steamy this morning as it has been this week. In fact, out-the-door temperatures are in the mid/upper 70°s with no heat index to speak of – at least not yet! 

Expect another in a series of hot and mainly dry early September days – more sunshine and more humidity – highs topping out at 94° and a feels-like temperature of 103°. 

No worries about finding an umbrella – all quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. 

Overnight, mostly clear and relatively pleasant, a low of 76°

Tomorrow, don’t expect much of a change; partly cloudy skies and spotty showers possible. Your high Friday will be back in the mid 90°s.

