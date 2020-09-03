FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat, humidity this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not quite as steamy this morning as it has been this week. In fact, out-the-door temperatures are in the mid/upper 70°s with no heat index to speak of – at least not yet!
Expect another in a series of hot and mainly dry early September days – more sunshine and more humidity – highs topping out at 94° and a feels-like temperature of 103°.
No worries about finding an umbrella – all quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
Overnight, mostly clear and relatively pleasant, a low of 76°
Tomorrow, don’t expect much of a change; partly cloudy skies and spotty showers possible. Your high Friday will be back in the mid 90°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.