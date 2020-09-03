FEMA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team up for Operation Blue Roof

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced that they will be partnering with the United States Army Corps of Engineers for Operation Blue Roof.
The Blue Roof program installs temporary blue roofs to the homes of those who have suffered damages from Hurricane Laura.
The Following Louisiana parishes are eligible, however, this is subject to change:
· Allen
· Beauregard
· Calcasieu
· Cameron
· Jefferson Davis
· Vernon
The purpose of the Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs.
This is a FREE service to homeowners.
Operation Blue Roof protects your property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
The Right of Entry is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess damages to your roof. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.
Residents can sign up HERE, or they can call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).
Residents wanting to participate in Operation Blue Roof must meet the following requirements:
· Sign a “Right of Entry” form allowing USACE Staff and their contractors access to property to assess damages and install materials.
· The home must be your primary residence.
· The roof must have standard shingles.
· The home must be your primary residence.
· Roof damages need to have less than 50 percent structural damage.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.