EBR school system makes plans for how students will take tests under hybrid learning model

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) prepares to transition to a hybrid learning model, many parents are now wondering how the transition will affect their kids, and how testing will be handled.
Right now, teachers are saying students will take their tests both online and in-person depending on the days they’re scheduled to be present in class.
“We are still working out some of the details with some of our tests. Most of our tests can be given online on a secured portal. Students will log in using their site-based credentials and they will be able to take the assessment on a secured portal, meaning they wouldn’t be able to go onto another site,” said Sharmayne Rutledge, executive director for school leadership for EBRPSS.
As of now, the parish has not conducted any assessments geared toward learning gaps or curves considering school just recently resumed, but there will be some tests in the future.
WAFB’s Breanne Bizette has the full story tonight on 9News at 5.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.