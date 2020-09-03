Disaster assistance registration materials available at over 40 hotels in Baton Rouge

The following information is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Association.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - FEMA is providing disaster assistance registration materials at more than 40 hotels currently serving as emergency shelters in areas of Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Laura.
Resources in several languages are being delivered by FEMA’s Disaster Survivors Assistance teams. They provide information to survivors on several easy ways they can register for disaster assistance right from the hotel by going:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or
- Via web-enabled phone or tablet at m.fema.gov; or by
- Calling 800-621-3362 (FEMA) or TTY 800-462-7585 for the speech- and hearing- impaired. If you use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services (VRS), call 800-621-3362.
- The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week.
The DSA hotel outreach effort is a health and safety response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In past disaster responses, DSA has offered door-to-door outreach and registration help to impacted residents and businesses.
Assistance for homeowners and renters can include grants for rent, temporary housing, and home repairs to their primary residence, as well as for other serious disaster-related needs such as medical and dental expenses or funeral and burial costs.
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration also may be available to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website at SBA.gov/disaster. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call 800-877-8339.
As of Sept. 1, federal disaster assistance is authorized for residents in Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermillion, and Vernon parishes Additional parishes may be designated for assistance in the coming weeks.
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559.
