Disaster assistance registration materials available at over 40 hotels in Baton Rouge

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration also may be available to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website at SBA.gov/disaster. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call 800-877-8339.