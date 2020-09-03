CRIME STOPPERS: LPSO searching for fugitive wanted on drug charges

CRIME STOPPERS: LPSO searching for fugitive wanted on drug charges
James Bolton, DOB 7/12/1981 (Source: BRPD)
By Rachael Thomas | September 3, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 2:48 PM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a man wanted on drug charges.

James Bolton, 39, is wanted for possession of schedule I and schedule II narcotics after a bond revocation.

Bolton is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 110 lbs. He is bald and has green eyes.

James Bolton, DOB 7/12/1981
James Bolton, DOB 7/12/1981 (Source: BRPD)

Anyone with information on Bolton’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app to submit information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.