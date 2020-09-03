CRIME STOPPERS: LPSO searching for fugitive wanted on drug charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a man wanted on drug charges.
James Bolton, 39, is wanted for possession of schedule I and schedule II narcotics after a bond revocation.
Bolton is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 110 lbs. He is bald and has green eyes.
Anyone with information on Bolton’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app to submit information.
