Veterans home in E Feliciana Parish sees sudden spike in cases after months of being COVID-free

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - The state-run veterans home in Jackson has recently seen a sudden spike in coronavirus cases after being entirely COVID-free for about five months.
According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, their first positive COVID-19 test at the home was received Aug. 14. As of Wednesday, Sept. 2, there are now 33 confirmed cases of the virus at the home, including three deaths. Five residents have reportedly recovered and are doing well.
Officials say over the course of the pandemic, there have been 22 employees that have tested positive. Employees and residents will continue to be tested weekly, VA officials say.
